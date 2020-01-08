SC advocates to sing Vande Mataram to lend support to CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A group of Supreme Court advocates will sing the National Song, Vande Mataram, in the court's lawn at 1.45 pm on Wednesday to lend support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

This comes a day after a group of lawyers, including senior lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Kamini Jaiswal, read out the preamble to remind people of the constitutional values.

The move comes in the backdrop of protests against the newly amended citizenship law happening across the country.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

