SC agrees to consider PIL seeking food, healthcare for children, lactating mothers

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to provide food and proper healthcare facilities to children and lactating mothers after it claimed that Anganwadis were closed due to lockdown.



A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, issued notice to the Union of India (UOI) and all the States after hearing the PIL filed by petitioner Dipika Jagatram Sahani. "We will consider the PIL," the bench said.

Sahani had moved the apex court seeking directions to the parties, including the Centre and all the State government for providing health and food to children claiming that over 14 lakh Anganwadis across the country were closed due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The petition further claimed that due to the closure of Anganwadis across the country, children are not getting proper food and other facilities. (ANI)

