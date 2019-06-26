SC agrees to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devender Sehrawat, seeking an urgent hearing against a disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law.

Sehrawat, who was earlier representing Bijwasan Assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, following which Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel issued him a notice on a petition filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The plea filed by Sehrawat came up before the vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, who posted the matter for hearing to June 27.

The rebel legislator is being represented by former advocate general Soli Sorabjee.

Sehrawat had joined BJP on May 6 in the presence of former union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel. (ANI)

