SC agrees to hear fresh plea against Telangana encounter

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a fresh petition relating to the custodial death of four persons accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in Telangana earlier this month.

The plea was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde by senior advocate Vrinda Grover.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter.

Following the encounter, a batch of petitions was filed in the top court. Subsequently, the court had last week ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the encounter case. (ANI)

