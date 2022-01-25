SC agrees to hear Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's plea for anticipatory bail in attempt to murder case

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 27 the petition of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane challenging the Bombay High Court order which rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged in Sindhudurg district last month.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed to consider the plea for urgent listing after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rane, sought an urgent hearing of the case.

Rohatgi alleged that it was a case of "political rivalry".

"Upon being mentioned by Mr Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel for the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to list the matter on January 27, 2022 before an appropriate

Bench," the apex court stated in its order.



Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, challenged the January 17 Bombay High Court order which rejected his pre-arrest in an alleged attempt to murder case.

His plea seeking anticipatory bail was rejected by the High court after a local court in Sindhudurg district quashed his anticipatory bail on December 31.

Rane represents the Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district.

A case was registered against Rane after a Kankavli resident named Santosh Parab, 44, had filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted by certain persons linked with the Kankavli MLA. The incident took place on December 18, 2021, in the Kankavli region of Maharashtra during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.

Rane's plea in the High Court had stated that the police investigation has not yet found anything that would point to his involvement in the attempt-to-murder case.

He has been charged with Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. (ANI)

