SC agrees to hear PIL seeking guidelines for protests obstructing public places

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the lawyer of the petitioner, who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre for laying down comprehensive guidelines related protest leading to obstruction of public place, to approach its registry for an urgent listing.

Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing for petitioner Dr Nand Kishore Garh, mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, who asked him to approach the Apex Court registry for urgent listing.

The top court, after hearing the mentioning, said that it will hear the matter.

The petition, which was filed on Monday, sought a direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI), for laying down a detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest or agitation leading to obstruction of the public place.

The petitioner also sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of the protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj, who are "illegally protesting" against the Citizenship Amendment Act, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida. (ANI)

