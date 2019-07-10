SC agrees to hear plea challenging the constitutional validity of Article 370

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Article 370 of the Constitution.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi agreed to hear the plea after advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay made a mention before it.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits the central government's power to make laws for the state.

BJP had, on April 8, promised in its manifesto to strike down Article 370 of the Constitution. "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370," read the manifesto.

The manifesto added that in the last five years, the Centre had made "all necessary efforts" to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and firm policy.

The Congress and other opposition parties as well as the state parties opposed the contention of the BJP in connection with this. (ANI)

