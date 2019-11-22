SC agrees to hear review pleas of Maradu flat owners in open court

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in an open court the petitions filed by Maradu apartment owners">Maradu apartment owners seeking review of its earlier order directing demolition of flats in Kochi.

The apex court had, on May 8, ordered the state government to demolish four residential buildings in the Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violating coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms.

Subsequently, as many as 400 flats will be demolished. Maradu flats will be demolished by a controlled explosion on January 11 and 12 next year. The Alpha Serene and Holy Faith flats will be demolished on January 11 while the Jain and the Golden Fleet flats will be demolished on January 12.

The apex court had also reiterated that all flat owners should be given at least Rs 25 lakh each and asked builders to deposit Rs 20 crore within the assigned time.



The Supreme Court had on September 23 slammed Kerala government for allegedly allowing illegal multi-story buildings in coastal zones and said that it will fix the responsibility on those erring officials involved in such kind of constructions. (ANI)

