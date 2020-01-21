SC agrees to hear telecom companies' plea seeking modification of payment schedule with DoT

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week applications filed by telecom companies Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices and Bharti Airtel seeking modification of the court's order to permit them to negotiate a payment schedule with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the telecom companies, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde for urgent listing following which the court listed the matter for next week.

The top court said the same Bench which had dismissed their review petition will hear their application.

On their request for an open-court hearing, Chief Justice Bobde said the concerned Bench will take a decision on the same.

Singhvi told the court that his clients are not contesting the payment but want to work out a schedule. "Companies cannot pay all dues by January 23", he said.

The telecom companies have been asking the apex court to allow them to discuss with the DoT and come up with a suitable time frame to make the payments.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petition of the telecom companies. They had sought review of its October 24 ruling ordering them to pay around Rs 92,000 crore to the Centre on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). (ANI)