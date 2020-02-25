SC agrees to hear tomorrow Bhim Army's plea over violence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court has agreed to hear tomorrow a fresh application, filed by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, about the recent violence in North-East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Advocates Tasneem Ahmadi and Mehmood Pracha mentioned the plea before a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph on Tuesday for an urgent listing of the matter.

The bench agreed to hear on Wednesday the matter along with pending petitions relating to the removal of protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The fresh application sought direction for police to the registration of FIR on complaints that have been made in respect of the attacks that started in the evening on February 23 and which were escalated throughout the day on February 24.

It sought direction "to provide adequate security to ensure the safety of women at Shaheen Bagh and other places in Delhi."

The plea also referred to a tweet posted by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, where he gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear protests ongoing against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) in Jaffrabad and Chandhbagh in Delhi. Several people, including a police head constable, have lost lives in the ensuing violence over the last two days. (ANI)

