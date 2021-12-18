SC allows admission for engineering and other courses till Dec 31: K'taka Education Min

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court has allowed the admission of students for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other courses till December 31, said Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday.

"The Supreme Court had ordered earlier in 2012 to complete the admission process for engineering courses before July 31 every year. But, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had submitted a plea before the court seeking to allow admission till Dec 31 in the best interest of interests. The Supreme Court in its hearing on Thursday has accorded for the plea made by KEA," said Narayana.

As per the Supreme Courts' order, seat allotment for engineering courses should be completed before December 31.



He further said that in view of the apex court's, another round of 'Casual Vacancy Round' of counselling for the remaining seats of engineering, architecture, agricultural science, veterinary science, the pharmacy will be held after allotment of seats for the medical course.

"Hitherto, it was a practice to allot seats simultaneously for engineering and medical courses. But, in the current year, the Supreme Court had ordered a stay on admission for medical courses till the clearance of the case related to income limit of economically backward classes," he added.

With regard to this, after consulting with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Medical Council of India (MCI), a plea will be made before the court seeking to allow simultaneous seat allotment for engineering and medical courses, he said. (ANI)

