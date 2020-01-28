SC allows Centre to bring Cheetah from Africa to suitable sites in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave its nod to a project by the Central government seeking to bring African Cheetah to suitable sites in India.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde allowed bringing Cheetah from Namibia to Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

The court said that the National Tiger Conservation Authority will be guided by an expert panel comprising wildlife experts M K Ranjitsinh, Dhananjai Mohan and DIG (wildlife) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Court also directed that a report from the expert panel on the re-introduction of Cheetah in India be submitted before it every four months.

It modified it's 2013 order whereby the government's notification was quashed to introduce African cheetah.

The order came on an application filed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority before the top court seeking to bring African cheetah from Namibia.

Earlier, it was submitted before the apex court that the African cheetahs, to be translocated in India from Namibia and will be kept at Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

