SC allows demolition of 50-year-old National Insurance Company building in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to demolish over 50-year-old 'dilapidated' building of the National Insurance Company in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order for razing the structure on Annie Besant Road in Worli.

The top court vacated its stay granted on November 28, 2022, on the demolition of the building and allowed demolition saying it finds no reason to interfere with the November 15, 2022 order of the Bombay High Court.



The High Court had directed the MCGM to demolish the 'India Re House' or 'National House' which was categorised as dilapidated by the civic body on the basis of a report of the Technical Advisory Committee.

MCGM had pointed out in the top court that the National Insurance building was categorised as dilapidated by the civic body in September 2019, based on a structural engineer's report followed by Technical Advisory Committee report, which was accepted by the insurance company.

The apex court allowed the firm to take out its belongings, if any, present in the building within a period of one week. (ANI)

