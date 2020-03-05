SC allows ex-MP Atiq Ahmad to intervene in PIL seeking special courts for lawmakers

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the impleadment application filed by former MP Atiq Ahmed on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking setting up of special court to deal with cases related to lawmakers.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana allowed Atiq Ahmed to become an intervener in the case after the court went through his application.

The PIL, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, sought setting up of special courts to deal with cases related to Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) across the country.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who was appearing for Atiq Ahmed, told ANI that his client was aggrieved by the order of shifting him from Uttar Pradesh to a Gujarat jail.

Atiq Ahmed moved the impleadment application after the top court had refused to reconsider its decision to shift from Deoria jail to a high-security prison in Gujarat. Ahmad is accused of kidnapping a businessman and forcing him to hand over his company. (ANI)

