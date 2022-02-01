SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to travel abroad on similar conditions as earlier imposed, in connection with a money laundering case.

Representing Karti, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, sought permission for Karti to travel abroad.

The court granted permission to Karti to travel abroad on similar conditions as earlier imposed. The court said that Karti will comply with all the conditions and the formalities required with respect to the deposit of their passport after he is back in India.



Karti plea came when the Supreme Court was hearing various petitions challenging different provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Karti has been questioned on several occasions in the INX media case in which both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how he managed to obtain clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

