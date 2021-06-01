SC allows NMC plea, grants more time to comply with its earlier order of depositing Rs 5 crores to SC registry

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of the National Medical Council (NMC) and granted it the extended time as mandated by it earlier beyond 12 weeks, to comply with the apex court's earlier order directing Saraswati Medical College to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crores to the Supreme Court's Registry for allegedly and intentionally violating the Medical Council regulations.

A two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice Aniruddh Bose, granted time as mandated earlier in its order beyond 12 weeks.

Gaurav Sharma, a lawyer appearing for the NMC, submitted to the apex court and requested more time, as its earlier direction couldn't be complied with keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.



"The period of 12 weeks fixed by direction be extended. And meanwhile, the amount be deposited in a fixed deposit account in Supreme Court," the bench said.

On February 24, the apex court had directed the NMC to constitute a trust to manage the amount of Rs 5 crores imposed as cost on the appellant to be spent on needy students.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the NMC to file an action taken report before it.

Sharma for NMC sought more time to comply with the apex court's order, to which SC agreed.

The top court was hearing an application in connection with the SC's earlier order directing Saraswati Medical College to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crores to the Supreme Court's Registry for allegedly and intentionally violating the Medical Council Regulations. (ANI)

