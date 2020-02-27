SC allows Noida builder accused in property scam to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Noida-based businessman, Satinder Singh Bhasin, who was arrested on charges of cheating and fraudulently selling properties to several people, to travel abroad on certain conditions for 10 days.

A division bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari allowed the application of the petitioner granting him permission to travel to the United States for a limited purpose of consulting the medical experts at Sloan Kettering for a period of 10 days.

The matter was slated for the next hearing on March 24, 2020.

The top court observed that the investigation officer appointed by the special investigation team (SIT), Uttar Pradesh was not fair in conducting the investigation and the court has directed that the IO should be replaced with some other competent officer.

The petitioner had also sought consolidation of all the FIRs pending in different states as several allottees have filed multiple FIRs with different police authorities.

Advocates Lokesh Bhola and Sanchit Gawri, appearing for Bhasin, sought permission for their client to visit the US for a medical check-up of his father who is suffering from cancer.

Bhasin is the Director of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited (BIIPL).

The Supreme Court had, on November 6, 2019, granted bail to the petitioner subject to the deposit of Rs 50 crore along with two securities of Rs 2 crore.

Further, the petitioner moved the court for the release of a passport for travel to the United States of America for the treatment of the father of the Petitioner who is suffering from cancer.

In September 2019, Noida Police has filed a charge sheet against the promoter of Grand Venice Mall, Satinder Singh Bhasin.

In the chargesheet filed in the court, Noida Police has revealed that Satinder Bhasin, along with his father JS Bhasin and wife Queency Bhasin, defrauded the government, banks and thousands of property buyers.

According to Noida Police, Satinder, along with his wife, formed 25 shell companies and committed fraud. (ANI)

