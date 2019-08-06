SC allows states to respond to PIL on compensation for acid attack victims

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted one more opportunity to respondent states with respect to a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to enhance compensation for acid attack victims.

The PIL filed by lawyer Anuja Kapur seeks a direction to the Centre and others for enhancement of compensation and other rehabilitation steps for acid attack victims.

The respondent states in the PIL include Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and others.

During the previous hearing on February 15, the apex court bench issued a notice to the Centre and all states seeking their response over the plea filed by Kapur.

The apex court in its 2015 judgment had given a direction to the states to consider acid attack victims in the disabled category for jobs.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 200 cases of acid attacks on women in 2016 alone, but NGOs have pegged it around 500-1000 across the country.

The NALSA scheme for the victims, which is binding on the states, mandates Rs 7 lakh compensation in case of disfigurement in an acid attack. (ANI)

