SC allows Tamil Nadu to find means to sell liquor through online or physical outlets

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to find out ways and means to sell liquor, whether online or at physical outlets in the state.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it is not for a court to lay down how liquor can be sold. "These are for the State governments to decide what to do," the bench said.

The court was hearing a petition seeking directions to not open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops in the state.

The top court had last month stayed a Madras High Court order, which had directed the closure of all state-run liquor shops and allowed only the online sale of liquor in the state during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Tamil Nadu government had filed a petition before the Apex Court challenging the Madras High Court order on the matter.

Madras High Court had passed the order after hearing a number of petitions and finding the violation of the social distancing norms, as ordered by the Union of India to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the liquor shops. (ANI)