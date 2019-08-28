Sitaram Yechury (File photo)
Sitaram Yechury (File photo)

SC allows Yechury to visit J-K to meet CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else."
The top court said that Yechury's visit should only be to meet party leader Yousuf Tarigami as a friend, and not for any political purpose.
On August 24, Sitaram Yechury had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court for production of party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who is allegedly under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since the Central Government abrogated provisions of Article 370.
Tarigami is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
The writ petition was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, according to a statement by the CPI(M).
Yechury was also part of the delegation of Opposition leaders who had gone to Srinagar on Saturday to see the ground situation in the region. However, they were not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and were sent back an hour after landing in the city.
"If everything is fine there, then why they stopped us? First when we went there on August 9, then we were stopped. Now 12 people from 10 political parties went there on invitation from the Governor. After going there, we were in a way detained at the airport," Yechury had said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:40 IST

Art 370: SC notice to Centre, others; to hear pleas in October

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Centre and others and said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear in the first week of October all the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:39 IST

Maharashtra: Son stabs father to death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested a man who killed his own father by stabbing him to death in the Byculla area of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:23 IST

SC allows Kashmiri student to visit Anantnag to meet parents

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Kashmiri student Mohammad Aleem Sayed to travel to Anantnag to meet his parents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:22 IST

Mayawati bats for strong laws to curb mob lynching

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday batted for strong laws to check mob lynchings and stringent actions against the accused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:20 IST

Congress slams Pak for 'mischievously' dragging Rahul Gandhi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for "mischievously" dragging party leader Rahul Gandhi's name in its letter to the United Nations in connection with Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:00 IST

Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO stated.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:39 IST

One DVF personnel killed, another injured in encounter with...

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In an encounter with Naxalites, one District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel died while another got injured on Wednesday here at Bonda hill in Malkangiri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:25 IST

UP: Woman thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Loni area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:23 IST

Kashmir India's internal matter, no room for Pak to interfere:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that all matters related to the region are India's internal issues with no room for Pakistan's interference.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:18 IST

Inducting Narayan Rane in BJP is like adding salt in sweet milk...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said if Narayan Rane is inducted in BJP then it amounts to adding "salt in sweet milk" keeping in view the good relations between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:51 IST

Glad that Statue of Unity is emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): After 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat was included in TIME magazine's 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019' list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad that it is emerging as a "popular tourist spot."

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:45 IST

Fire breaks out at Mustafa Bazaar timber yard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla here.

Read More
iocl