SC appoints retired Kerala HC Judge to conduct inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired Kerala High Court Judge CN Ramachandran Nair to conduct an inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments.

A Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked Justice Nair to file a detailed report within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The decision comes after the apex court took cognisance of the dispute between two factions in the Pandalam royal family, which is the custodian of the sacred ornaments of the Sabarimala temple. (ANI)

