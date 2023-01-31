SC asks Centre about registered workers availing benefits under National Food Security Act

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to apprise it out of 28.55 crores of registered workers, how many have rations cards and getting benefits of food under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

A bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna asked the Union of India to give particulars that out of 28.55 crores of registered workers, how many have ration cards and whether they are being given benefits of food under NFSA.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 20.

The court noted that mere registration is not sufficient for the case.

The court also said that it is sure that the Centre must have shared the data collected on the e-Shram portal with the states and asked the states to share the data regarding the migrant workers to make sure that the purpose and object of the schemes are made available to the concerned workers.



The court remarked that the Centre and states must ensure that all benevolent schemes meant for unauthorised workers are given to them. Data on the eShram portal should now be used for their benefit, the court said.

It further observed that it is unfortunate that many of the states are not represented and therefore asked the counsel of other states to remain present on the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter related to the compliance of its judgment on the problems and miseries of migrant labourers.

The Centre has earlier apprised the court that it has already developed the Portal in consultation with the National Informatics Centre for registration of the unorganized labourers or migrant workers pan-India.

One of the objectives and purposes of the registration is to ensure that the benevolent schemes which are declared by the Government or Governments reach the concerned unorganized labourers or migrant workers, the government had said. (ANI)

