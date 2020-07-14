SC asks Centre if cash incentives are being given to pregnant women, lactating mothers

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Central government and asked whether cash incentives were still being given to pregnant women and lactating mothers under the Maternity Benefit Programme.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued notice to the Central government seeking its response on the plea filed by an NGO -- People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) -- claiming that Rs 6,000 maternity benefit payment are not being paid.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the NGO, told the bench that the government-sanctioned amount of Rs 6,000 for pregnant or lactating women has ended during the period of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Gonsalves contended that the money was meant for nutrition, and added that due to the non-payment child mortality may increase. He further argued that the issue is fatal in the face of child and women mortality rates.

To ensure pregnant and lactating mothers attain optimal nutritional status, the government had in 2017 decided to provide cash incentives of Rs 6,000 for the wage loss so that the woman can take adequate rest before and after the delivery, and improve their health and nutrition.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4(b) of the National Food Security Act, had formulated a scheme for pregnant and lactating mothers called Maternity Benefit Programme - a conditional cash transfer scheme. (ANI)

