SC asks Centre to convene meeting of officials from UP, Delhi, Haryana over movement in NCR

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to convene a meeting of representatives/officials from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, and to try to evolve a common policy for the movement of commuters between the three states in Delhi-NCR region.

People living in the NCR region have been facing difficulties in crossing borders even after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed interstate movement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed citing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

Gurugram and Gautam Buddha Nagar have also not opened the borders with Delhi resulting in chaos every day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, the ministry said that if a State or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed. (ANI)