SC asks Centre to file reply on plea seeking evacuation of citizens stranded in US

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to file a reply on a petition seeking evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in several countries, including the United States, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was hearing a petition seeking directions for the evacuation of Indians stranded in the US, Gulf, and other countries, including students stranded in the United Kingdom.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that people around the world are getting visa extension due to the global coronavirus pandemic, to which CJI Bobde asked him to file a reply "specific to the US" observing his reply didn't mention the US.

Meanwhile, the top court deferred for four weeks hearing on all the petitions seeking evacuation of Indian citizens stranded abroad amid the lockdown. (ANI)

