The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

SC asks Centre to reply in PIL seeking entry of women inside mosques

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond on a plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques in order to offer prayers.
A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice S Abdul Nazeer granting a week more time to the Centre, National Commission for Women (NCW), Central Waqf Council, and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), posted the matter for hearing on November 5.
Earlier, on April 16 the apex court had admitted the plea of a Pune-based Muslim couple asking to lift the prohibition on entry of Muslim women inside mosques.
It had issued notice to the parties and sought their response. The court had said it will hear the plea only because of its judgment in Sabarimala temple.
On September 28 last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the premises of Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, Kerala.
The petition filed before the top court also sought direction to declare the prohibition on entry of Muslim women into mosques in the country as "illegal and unconstitutional" because it violates the fundamental rights of women.
The petitioner's counsel has contended that "A mosque is not an individual person. There are no records stating that the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad had opposed women entering mosques and offering prayers...Like men, women also have the constitutional rights to offer worship according to their belief."
The plea stated, "At present, women are allowed to offer prayers at mosques under Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations, while they are barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni faction.
The petitioner citing the Sabarimala judgement stated, "This Court in the case of Sabarimala held that "religion cannot be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women and it is also against human dignity. Prohibition on women is due to non-religious reasons and it is a grim shadow of discrimination going on for centuries. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:25 IST

Athawale demands 1 Cabinet, 1 state minister berth in Maharashtra

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale, whose party contested Maharashtra Assembly elections in an alliance with BJP and Shiv Sena, on Friday demanded one Cabinet and one state minister berth in the state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:22 IST

Odisha: Heavy rainfall leads to flood-like situation

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district which has severely affected the normal life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:16 IST

On Dhanteras, scam-hit women depositors of PMC bank hold protest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Several women depositors of crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on Friday staged a protest in West Mumbai's Andheri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:01 IST

J-k: Ex-gratia enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday has approved enhancement in the ex-gratia in cases involving electrocution due to power supply lines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:44 IST

Optimistic that BJP will form govt in Haryana, says ML Khattar

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asserted that he is optimistic and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form the government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:33 IST

J-K: Cattles killed in firing by Pakistani troops

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Two buffaloes were killed on Friday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:23 IST

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in...

Jaipur/ Shopian (Rajasthan/J-K) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:09 IST

Farmer performs last rites for his national award-winning bullock

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Final rites were performed for a national award-winning bullock after it died due to illness in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:08 IST

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Jet Airways' 'failure'...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction against the Jet Airways for its alleged failure to refund the air fares to many of its passengers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:00 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri till November 2, in alleged connection with AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:50 IST

Kerala: IUML worker hacked to death

Tanur (Kerala) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Tanur town on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:42 IST

Sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday posted the hearing in JNU sedition case for December 11 after Public Prosecutor Vikas Singh informed that the sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others is still pending.

Read More
iocl