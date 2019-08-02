SC asks Centre to take decision on Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation by Aug 14

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a decision by August 14 on the recommendation of the court's Collegium to appoint Bombay High Court judge Akil Kureshi as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to place the decision taken by it before the court.

Seeking extension of time, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted, "A final decision on the appointment of Justice Kureshi will be taken once Parliament session is over."

On May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi as the Madhya Pradesh High Court chief justice.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association has moved the apex court seeking implementation of the Collegium's decision on the elevation of Justice Kureshi.

"Kureshi was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as the acting Chief Justice of the high court when he was transferred to the Bombay High Court in November 2018," the association has said. (ANI)

