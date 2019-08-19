Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

SC asks Delhi Chief Secy to apprise it of policy related to holding social functions in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to apprise it of the policy pertaining to holding social functions and marriages in hotels, motels, farmhouses and low-density residential area in the national capital.
A division bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta asked the Chief Secretary to appear before it on August 23.
The Delhi government told the court that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is yet to finalise the policy.
The DDA's counsel, however, told the court that the policy has not been submitted to his client.
Earlier, the top court had asked the Delhi government to formulate a policy for holding social functions in hotels, motels, and farmhouses with special reference to extravagance in expenditure, wastage of food, water management and safety of persons attending such functions.
As per the policy, loudspeakers or bands would not be permitted beyond 10 pm and owners of motels, hotels and farmhouses will have to obtain fire clearance from Delhi Fire Services.
The policy further said that the owner, organiser or caterer for the function must have the necessary permission, including Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence to run their kitchen.
The owners of hotels, motels and hotel farmhouses should make sufficient arrangement for water supply for the function. (ANI)

