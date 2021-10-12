SC asks Ghaziabad's Collector, DM to look into vaccination of inmates at shelter home

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court has asked the Collector and District Magistrate to look into the issue of directing inoculations of inmates, who do not possess Aadhaar cards, at a shelter home in Loni, Ghaziabad district.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna asked the charitable trust 'Ek Ehsaas Foundation' to approach the District Magistrate with its plea seeking directions for the vaccination of 13 inmates of the shelter home.



The top in its order last week asked the Collector to scrutinise the grievance of the petitioner and if it is found to be genuine, ensure that necessary steps are taken for vaccinating the inmates without their being required to travel.

The petition has been filed by 'Ek Ehsaas Foundation' stating that thirteen inmates, some suffering from dementia, some in a wheelchair, old age ailments, some without Aadhaar and ID cards, all residing and sheltered at a place lying in the border area of Ved Vihar, Loni, District Ghaziabad and Delhi, are deprived of vaccination on arbitrary factors.

The petitioner stated it is a registered charitable trust and among its objects, it maintains a home for orphans, destitute widows, abandoned and aged persons in Ghaziabad. (ANI)

