SC asks Juvenile Justice Committee of J-K HC to look into alleged detention of children

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into allegations of illegal detention of children in J-K in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and submit a report to it within a week.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer while hearing a petition by activist Enakshi Ganguly.

The petition highlighted reports relating to alleged detention of children in J-K.

Last month, Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Following this, a batch of petitions was filed in the apex court challenging it. (ANI)

