The Supreme Court of India (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File photo)

SC asks Noida, Greater Noida authorities to start flats registration process in Amrapali homebuyers' favour

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to start registration of flats in favour of Amrapali homebuyers.
A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising of Justice Uday U Lalit, warned the Noida and Greater Noida authorities that their officers will be taken into a task if there is any delay on their part in handing over possession of flats to homebuyers.

Noida and Greater Noida authorities told the top court that they had created a special cell to handle the cases arising out in the case of Amrapali homebuyers and officials have been designated to ensure that the court's order should comply with true spirit.

On July 23, the Supreme Court had directed the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the unfinished housing projects of Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida area and handover these to the homebuyers as soon as possible.

The court had cancelled the RERA (provide proper protection to homebuyers) registration of Amrapali real estate.

"The ED has to register the money laundering cases against Amrapali, its CMD and directors," the Apex Court had said in its earlier order.

It had said that serious frauds were committed by the real estate group, Amrapali, in alleged connivance with Noida and Greater Noida authority.
JP Morgan has also allegedly violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, it said.

The Apex court had appointed, R Venkatramani, as Court commissioner, in the case. (ANI)

