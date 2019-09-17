SC asks parties when can they conclude arguments in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute to come up with a tentative time schedule or date when the arguments can be concluded.

On the 25th day of the arguments, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked all parties to apprise it as to when their arguments are likely to be completed, hinting that the court can pronounce the judgment as submissions are over.

On Friday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim side, sought a break in the hearing.

"You (Dhavan) sit with your associates and inform about the number of days you will take to conclude your arguments," Gogoi said and also asked the Hindu parties as to how much more time will take to reply to Muslim parties.



During the course of the hearing, Dhavan read the pleadings of the Shia's in order to show the position of Shia's then and now.

He submitted before the bench that there was no evidence to conclude that Lord Ram was born on the spot inside the central dome where the Babri Masjid once stood.

"There was no difference between Shias and Sunnis over the Babri Mosque and it was vested in Allah," Dhavan told the court.

Dhavan submitted some photos of Babri Mosque captured in 1950 in a bid to convince the court that the disputed land belonged to Muslims.

"We don't have any objection to the Hindus, but the land belongs to us (Muslim side)," Dhavan told the bench.

Dhavan will continue his arguments on Wednesday.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement. (ANI)

