SC begins hearing on petitions on Citizenship Act

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing of around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna is hearing the matter.

Before the hearing began, Attorney General KK Venugopal complained about the crowd in the court for the hearing, and said: "Atmosphere has to be peaceful and calm, especially in the Supreme Court."

The Attorney General told CJI Bobde that this court has to issue some direction on who can come to the court, some rules are to be framed.

He also said that the Supreme Courts of the United States and Pakistan have regulations for visitors inside the courtroom. (ANI)








