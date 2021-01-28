SC clubs Kerala MP's petition with pleas challenging farm laws

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday clubbed a writ petition filed by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala TN Prathapan, with the rest of the petitions pending before it challenging the farm laws and issued notice to the Union of India (UOI) in the matter.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, issued notice to the UOI and clubbed the writ petition filed by Thrissur MP, Prathapan, with other petitions pending before it.

During the course of the hearing, the CJI asked, the petitioner, "are you a farmer?"

To it, Prathapan's lawyer, replied, "Yes, I am an MP and a farmer too."

The CJI asked him, "you want the existing system to continue?"



The lawyer for Prathapan, said, "we want MSP (Minimum Supply Price) to continue in the matter."

The CJI said, "please show us the provision and statute, which withdraws the MSP."

"Issue notice and post it with other connected matters," the CJI led bench of the Apex Court today said.

The Supreme Court on January 12, stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the three farm laws to submit its report within two months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

