SC Collegium appoints Justice Dipankar Datta as as Bombay HC Chief Justice

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Sunday recommended the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Dipankar Datta as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Supreme Court collegium has also recommended that Allahabad High Court judge Justice Biswanath Somadder be appointed as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

The collegium also recommended that Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Mohammad Rafique be transferred as Chief Justice of Odisha High Court. (ANI)

