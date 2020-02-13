SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi as permanent judge of Allahabad HC

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judge in the High Court.

The Collegium, in its February 12 meeting, also approved the proposal for appointment of nine Additional Judges of Madras High Court as Permanent Judges.

The judges who have been made permanent are: Justice PT Asha, Justice M. Nirmal Kumar, Justice Subramonium Prasad, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, Justice C Saravanan, Justice B Pugalendhi, and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

Pursuant to a meeting held on February 12, the Supreme Court Collegium has proposed to elevate four Judicial Officers as Judges of the Gujarat High Court. They are: Ilesh Jashvantrai Vora, Gita Gopi, Ashokkumar C. Joshi, and Rajendra M Sareen. (ANI)

