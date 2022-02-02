SC Collegium approves six judicial officers as Judges in Delhi HC; other HCs also get more judges

New Delhi [india], February 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 1, 2022, has approved the proposal for the elevation of six judicial officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court.

The judicial officers who were approved for elevation as Delhi High Court Judges are- Poonam A. Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma, and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

In another resolution, updated today on the apex court website, it said that Collegium has on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, judicial officer as Judge in the Jharkhand High Court.

In its meeting held on February 1, the Collegium said it reiterates its earlier recommendation for the elevation of the advocates Khatim Reza, and Dr Anshuman Pandey as Judges in the Patna High Court. It also approved the proposal for the elevation of Rajiv Roy, advocate, as Judge in the Patna High Court.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for the elevation of seven advocates and five judicial officers as Judges in the Telangana High Court.



The advocates who were elevated for judgeship are -- Kasoju Surendhar, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig, and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat.



Judicial officers who were approved for elevation as Judge of Telangana HC are -- G. Anupama Chakravarthy, MG Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy, and Dr. D Nagarjun.

The Collegium also reiterated its earlier recommendation for the elevation of the two judicial officers -- US Joshi-Phalke, and BP Deshpande -- as Judges in the Bombay High Court.

The Collegium also said that it reiterated its earlier recommendation for the elevation of the Shampa Dutt (Paul), and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, judicial officers, as Judges in the Calcutta High Court.



The Collegium also decided to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, advocate, as Judge in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

