SC Collegium recommends 5 judicial officials, 2 advocates for Gujarat HC judge, one lawyer Gauhati HC judge

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended five judicial officials and two advocates for appointment as a Judge in the Gujarat High Court and a lawyer as judge of Gauhati High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in a resolution has recommended five judicial officials Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi, to be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Gujarat.

Supreme Court Collegium comprised of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph has recommended two advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker, to be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Gujarat.

For the appointment of judges in Gujarat HC, the Collegium has issued two resolutions and said that their inter-seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.



The Collegium of the High Court of Gujarat comprising of the then Chief Justice and two senior-most Judges unanimously made the recommendation on 26 September 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Gujarat have concurred with the recommendation.

The SC Collegium said that they have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record, including the inputs furnished by the Intelligence Bureau.

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record, including the inputs furnished by the Intelligence Bureau. We have also perused the observations made

by the Department of Justice in the file," the collegium noted.

In a seperate resolution, the SC collegium recommended advocate Kardak Ete, for appointment as a Judge in the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium of the Gauhati High Court comprising of the then Chief Justice and two seniormost Judges unanimously made the recommendation on December 1, 2022. The Chief Ministers and Governors of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have concurred with the recommendation.

"Kardak Ete has been designated as a Senior Advocate. The Collegium has considered the opinion of the consultee judges with regard to his suitability. The report of the Intelligence Bureau indicates that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to integrity. The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Shri Kardak Ete will bring

greater diversity and inclusion to the High Court," the resolution said.

The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Shri Kardak Ete, Advocate, be appointed as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court. (ANI)