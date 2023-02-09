SC Collegium recommends appointment of Chief Justices of 4 HCs

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of the Chief Justices of the High Courts of Patna, Himachal Pradesh, Gauhati and Tripura.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The Collegium said Justice Chandran, who is the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, was appointed as a judge on November 8, 2011, and is due to retire on April 24, 2025.

The three-member Collegium, consisting of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, also recommended Justice Sabina as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.



Justice Sabina, whose parent High Court is Punjab and Haryana, is currently the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Sabina was appointed as a judge on March 12, 2008, and is due to retire on April 19, 2023.

The Collegium in its recommendation of February 7 recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, judge of the Jharkhand High Court, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

It noted that the state of Jharkhand is unrepresented among the Chief Justices of High Courts. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed as a judge on January 24, 2012, and is set to retire on July 6, 2027.

It further recommended the appointment of Justice Sandeep Mehta as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium said Justice Mehta, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, was appointed on May 30, 2011, and is due to retire on January 10, 2025. (ANI)

