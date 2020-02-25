Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

SC Collegium recommends appointment of Justice BP Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of Bombay HC

ANI | Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Bombay High Court judge Justice BP Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
In its meeting on Monday, the Collegium recommended elevation of Justice Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court who was recently appointed acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC following the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog. (ANI)

