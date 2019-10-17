The Supreme Court of India (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File photo)

SC Collegium recommends Chief Justices for five HCs

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices in five High Courts -- Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Patna, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.
The collegium has modified its August 28 recommendation and recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Patna High Court AP Sahi to Madras High Court.
The Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court AK Mittal has been recommended for transfer to Madhya Pradesh High Court and Chief Justice of Tripura High Court to Patna High Court.
In September, the former Chief Justice VK Tahilramani had resigned against the Collegium's recommendation to transfer her to Meghalaya High Court.
Justice Mittal was was earlier recommended as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in place of Justice Tahilramani.
Earlier, the Collegium had recommended Bombay High Court judge, Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, but later modified its recommendation and proposed Justice Kureshi's appointment as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.
Justice Sanjay Karol, present Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, now recommended to be made the Chief Justice of Patna High Court.
The Collegium in its meeting held on October 15 has also recommended elevation of two High Court judges as Chief Justices.
It has recommended judge of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Ranjan as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.
Collegium has further recommended transfer of Patna High Court judge, Justice Rakesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Advocates Moksha Kazmi and Rajnesh Oswal have been recommended for elevation as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:27 IST

Unhappy over seat-sharing pact, Shiv Sena leader quits party...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Unhappy over the seat-sharing formula with BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena leader Vishal Dhanawade along with about 300 supporters quit the party on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:25 IST

Telangana RTC employees strike enters 13th day, Left parties join protest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As the ongoing strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered its 13th day on Thursday, Left parties and some professors joined it in solidarity with the employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:09 IST

Karnataka: Sa Ra Mahesh, H Vishwanath continue political drama...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): High political drama unfolded at the Chamundeshwari Temple on Thursday as Sa Ra Mahesh and H Vishwanath reached atop Chamundi Hills to swear in front of the Goddess that he had not taken any money to support BJP as alleged by Mahesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Ramdev urges people to vote for BJP in Haryana, Maharashtra polls

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday urged people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:47 IST

AIMIM chief Owaisi ignorant about history of India: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Telangana BJP on Thursday lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi stating that the AIMIM chief was ignorant about the history of India and suggested that both he and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi return to school.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Modi attacks Congress, NCP; says their leaders not understanding...

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) saying that the two parties were battling divisions and their leaders were unable to understand the sentiments of people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Two Spice Jets pilots suspended for 3 months for runway incursion

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended two pilots of SpiceJet for three months in connection with the runway incursion case at Delhi airport this August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Court takes cognisance of ED's charge sheet against Ratul Puri...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against businessman Ratul Puri for an alleged Rs 354 crore bank fraud case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:26 IST

Jawan killed as Bangladesh troops open fire on BSF party in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): In a major provocative incident, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday opened fire on a Border Security Force (BSF) party, killing one constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:13 IST

Guwahati police recover 2 pistols, 22 live cartridges from Avadh...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Police have recovered two .22 pistols and 22 rounds of live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express, which was going from Dibrugarh to Lalgarh on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:09 IST

SR Patil meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses flood situation and...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader SR Patil on Thursday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here along with MC Venugopal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:07 IST

Reddy administers oath for curbing single-use plastic

New Delhi (India) Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday administered oath to students, teachers, morning walkers and officials against single use plastic at an event organised by NDMC.

Read More
iocl