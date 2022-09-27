SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta as Judge of the Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, as a judge of the apex court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 26, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Datta.



Justice Datta's parent high court (PHC) was Calcutta HC. The parent High Court of a judge is the High Court where the concerned judge was first elevated to the Bench.

Currently, Supreme Court has the strength of 29 serving judges. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34 including the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Dutta was elevated to the Bench of the High Court at Calcutta as a permanent Judge on June 22, 2006. He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020. (ANI)

