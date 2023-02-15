SC collegium recommends names of various additional judges for permanent judges in different HCs

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday, recommended names of various Additional Judges for their appointment as Permanent Judges in different high courts including Delhi HC.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its resolution has recommended the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the Delhi HC.

It has also proposed for the appointment of five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court, four Additional Judges of the Bombay HC, as Permanent Judges of Bombay HC and 10 Additional Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, as Permanent Judges of Allahabad HC.

In the file relating to the proposal for the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi, the collegiums said that it is of the considered view that Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, is suitable for being appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi and recommended him to be appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi against an existing vacancy.

On January 9, 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Delhi unanimously recommended the name of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, for his appointment as a Permanent Judge of Delhi HC.

In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Amit Sharma, for being appointed as a Permanent Judge, consultation was held with a view to ascertain his suitability for elevation in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi.

The Committee constituted in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium to assess the Judgments of Justice Amit Sharma, has submitted its report.



"With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of Shri Justice Amit Sharma for his appointment as a Permanent Judge, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee," the resolution said.

The Collegium has recommended five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court, which are Justice Sundaram Srimathy, Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy,

Justice R Vijayakumar, Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad.

On November 21, 2022, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the above-named five Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the recommendation.

The Collegium also said that it is of the considered view that Justices Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, Govinda Ananda Sanap, and Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige, Additional Judges, are suitable for being appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Bombay.

On December 15, 2022, the Collegium of the High Court of Bombay unanimously recommended the above-named four Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The above recommendation has the concurrence of the Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa.

The Collegium resolved to recommend that Justices Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Om Prakash Tripathi, and Vikram D. Chauhan, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies.

On November 23, 2022, the Collegium of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad unanimously recommended the above-named ten Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation. (ANI)

