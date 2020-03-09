SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Alok Singh to Allahabad HC

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held last month, recommended the transfer of Uttarakhand High Court Judge, Justice Alok Singh to the Allahabad High Court.

The meeting was held on February 24.

The SC Collegium had also recommended the transfer of Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice SN Satyanarayan to Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

