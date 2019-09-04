SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Madras HC CJ Tahilramani to Meghalaya HC

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

The decision was taken by the Collegium in a meeting on September 3.

In the meeting, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and Rohinton Nariman rejected the representation made by Justice Tahilramani requesting to reconsider the August 28 transfer proposal.

"The Collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representations and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the Collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to his request," the Collegium said.

The Collegium has already transferred Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice AK Mittal, to the Madras High Court. Justice Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court on May 28, 2019.

The recommendation to transfer Justice Vivek Agarwal from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Allahabad High Court was also reiterated.

The Collegium had passed a resolution recommending the transfer on August 28, however, Justice Agarwal had requested reconsideration of the decision.

It also reiterated the transfer of Justice Amit Rawal from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Kerala High Court, in the interest of better administration of justice.

Justice Rawal had also requested to reconsider his transfer to Kerala High Court. (ANI)

