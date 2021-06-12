SC Commission summons Punjab Chief Secretary on post-matric scholarship scheme

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday has issued summons to the Chief Secretary of Punjab and other officials on July 17 on the issue of hardships faced by Scheduled Caste students under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme in the state.



In a notice issued to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the NCSC asked him to submit the action taken report in the matter immediately.

The commission said that the state government had failed to respond to its earlier two notices issued on June 7 and 10 within the stipulated time.

"Vijay Sampla, Chairman of this Commission has fixed the hearing in this case with you in person on July 17 at 11.00 am in his chamber at 5th Floor, Loknayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi. Accordingly, you are requested to make it convenient to appear in the hearing before the Hon'ble Chairman as per schedule mentioned above at the Headquarters of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, New Delhi along with an upto date action taken report and all relevant documents including the relevant files, and case diaries to facilitate the hearing," the notice said. (ANI)

