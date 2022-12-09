SC Committee on Juvenile Justice to organize consultation on Child Protection with UNICEF

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice, in association with UNICEF, will organize a two-day national consultation on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 starting on Saturday, December 10.

Marking 10 years since POCSO came into force, the consultation will feature the

participation of key stakeholders from the Government of India, law enforcement, senior members of the judiciary, state governments and civil society.



"It is the seventh such consultation under the aegis of the Supreme Court Committee on various child protection issues and brings to a conclusion a series of similar state-level consultations throughout the country," an official statement said.

The session will be followed by technical sessions covering various facets of POCSO, ranging from prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration of survivors to child-friendly courts, investigation procedures and capacity building to sharing of good practices, among others.

The consultation will come to a close on Sunday, December 11 2022, with reflections from the Government of India, the Supreme Court, the National Council for the Protection of Child Rights and UNICEF.

Prominent dignitaries expected at the consultation's inaugural session include Chief Justice of India Dr Justice Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani, SC judge Justice S. Ravindra Bhat who is Chairperson of the Supreme Court JJC and other Judges of Supreme Court of India, Judges of High Courts and Cynthia McCaffery, Representative, UNICEF India. (ANI)

