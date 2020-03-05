New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of a convict in the 2011 Chhattisgarh triple murder case to life imprisonment and said that the convict should be kept in jail for at least 25 years.
A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran, and MR Shah commuted the death sentence of convict Manoj Suryavanshi.
A Bilaspur court had on May 5, 2013, sentenced Suryavanshi to death for murdering and hiding the bodies of three children in 2011, a decision which was upheld by the Chhattisgarh High Court on August 8, 2013.
The three children, namely Vijay Dhiver (8), Ajay Dhiver (6) Sakshi Dhiver (4), were found dead in a field in Bilaspur district on February 11, 2011.
A special leave petition was filed in the Supreme Court in the matter on September 9, 2013.
Suryavanshi was working as a labourer at the house of Shivlal Dhiver, the complainant and father of the victims, when his wife -- Sumrit Bai -- went missing. Suryavanshi suspected that she had eloped with the younger brother of Dhiver, following which he killed the children. (ANI)
SC commutes death sentence of Chhattisgarh triple murder convict to life imprisonment
ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:26 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of a convict in the 2011 Chhattisgarh triple murder case to life imprisonment and said that the convict should be kept in jail for at least 25 years.