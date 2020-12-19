SC constitutes vacation benches for hearing urgent miscellaneous matters

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court has constituted vacation benches on December 24 and December 30 during the ensuing winter vacation for hearing of urgent miscellaneous matters.



"It is notified for information to the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that the competent authority has been pleased to constitute vacation benches during the ensuing winter vacation on December 24 and December 30 (one bench on each day) for hearing of urgent miscellaneous matters," an official circular said.

"Accordingly, members of the bar and party-in-person desirous of getting their matters listed on the aforesaid dates may 'mention' the matter as per procedure laid down in 'Standard Operating Procedure' dated July 4, 2020 available on the website of Supreme Court," it added. (ANI)

