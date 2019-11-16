SC could have ordered CBI, JPC probe into Rafale deal: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Supreme Court could have ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal.

"The Congress party's stand on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal is the same as that of Rahul Gandhi. The Supreme Court could have ordered a probe by the CBI or the JPC into the Rafale deal," Gehlot told the media persons here.

The Supreme Court had, earlier this week, dismissed a batch of review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018. The petitions had sought the CBI probe into the case.

He also said the Congress president Sonia Gandhi today directed the party to take out a rally against the economic policies of the incumbent BJP government. The date of the rally is yet to be decided.

His comment came in the backdrop of meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) office-bearers on the economic situation in the country and rising prices of different vegetables earlier today.

"Businesses have been shut down due to economic slowdown," Gehlot said, adding that the economic policies made by Manmohan Singh during PV Narasimha Rao's government should be adopted by the Centre.

Gehlot said that the promises of "acche din" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were not fulfilled.

"People of the country have been cheated. Democracy is in danger. If we remain silent, history will not forgive us," added Gehlot. (ANI)

